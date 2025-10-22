"Mayor of Kingstown" stars describe what to expect during the show's upcoming season and working together for the first time

The stakes are high as season four of "Mayor of Kingstown" unfolds, Jeremy Renner revealed on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

"It is a pretty intense show. … all the main storyline involves all of the players, the main players, in the show. So there are not a lot of side storylines that you have to kind of follow, so it keeps everything pretty intense for everybody on the show," Renner said.

Renner plays Mike McLusky, whose brother is an incarcerated cop. This season, Edie Falco joins the cast to play Nina Hobbs, the new warden at Anchor Bay Prison.

"To come up against a brick wall like Nina Hobbs, the new warden in town, creates real real real problems for Mike throughout the entire season," Renner said.

After recovering from an accident on New Year's Day in 2023, Renner — who broke 38 bones and had to undergo multiple surgeries — said the crew on "Mayor of Kingstown" has been helpful to him as he returned to set.

"Everybody is very good about taking care of me," he said.

Renner and Falco on working together

Falco, an Emmy-award winner and former star of "The Sopranos," said she enjoys playing strong female characters like Hobbs.

"On more than one occasion, my agents have called me and said, 'well the part was written for a man.' … After I learned not to take that personally, I've come to really enjoy the place of power that a lot of these women stand in and do so with a great amount of confidence," Falco said.

It's the first time Renner and Falco have worked together.

"When you're working opposite an actor, if you look in their eyes there's part of them that's always saying, 'hi. Look at us. We're on this show.' … And there was none of that. He's the guy," Falco said of Renner. "And it makes the playground completely real for me."

Renner said Falco is "tremendous" as his on-screen counterpart.

"First of all, also it's a great character. It's a really strong female character, which is amazing. Such a great adversary really and then there's nobody better to fill those shoes."

"Mayor of Kingstown" returns Sunday, Oct. 26 on Paramount+.