Evgeni Malkin suspended 5 games for slashing Rasmus Dahlin in the head

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for five games for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the head during Thursday's game at PPG Paints Arena.

The suspension was announced on Friday after Malkin had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. Malkin will not be paid during the ban, which will cost him $158,854.15, the league said.

Malkin is slated to miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins, March 10's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, March 12's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and March 14's matchup against the Utah Mammoth. He is eligible to return on March 16 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 39-year-old center was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing Dahlin 38 seconds into the second period on Thursday. After a cross-check from Dahlin near the Sabres' net, Malkin slashed the defenseman and grabbed him before dropping his gloves to try and fight. However, the two were quickly separated, and Malkin was tossed from the game, which the Penguins lost 5-1.

The game was tied 1-1 when Malkin was ejected and given a game misconduct, and the Sabres capitalized on the penalty, scoring twice in the next five minutes to take a 3-1 lead in the second frame.

Malkin, who leads the Penguins with 51 penalty minutes this season, has now been suspended three times in his 20-year NHL career.

Pittsburgh (31-17-13) hosts the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The Penguins are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Sidney Crosby update

The Malkin suspension comes as Sidney Crosby remains off the ice with a lower-body injury suffered during the Olympic tournament last month. Crosby was placed on injured reserve on Feb. 25, with the team saying he was expected to miss at least four weeks.

On Friday, Crosby joined his teammates for an optional skate session. It was a non-contact practice.

"It's definitely a good feeling seeing him back on the ice," Rickard Rakell said, according to the team's website. "Hopefully, he'll be back playing games for us soon. He's our best player. Obviously, everybody wants him back, but we want him to be healthy as well."