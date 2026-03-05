Penguins' Evgeni Malkin slashes Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin in the head

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin slashed Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the head during Thursday's game at PPG Paints Arena.

Malkin was assessed a game misconduct and a five-minute major for the slash, which happened during the second period. The slash came after Malkin and Dahlin traded checks to the body near the Sabres' net 38 seconds into the period. The two were then quickly separated, and Malkin was ejected from the ice.

The game was tied 1-1 when the game misconduct was issued, and the Sabres scored twice in the next five minutes to take a 3-1 lead in the second period. Josh Norris scored 4:10 into the frame, with Ryan McLeod adding the second goal 75 seconds later. Owen Power added another goal at the 10:30 mark, giving Buffalo a 4-1 lead after two periods.

Malkin could face a suspension from the league for the slash. He has been suspended twice so far in his 20-year NHL career.

Coming into Thursday's game, Malkin had 13 goals and 34 assists, playing an average of 17:44 per game for the Penguins, who sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. He was also third on the team in penalty minutes with 34. However, after Thursday night's incident, he now leads the team in penalty minutes.

The 39-year-old center is in the final year of a four-year contract extension signed in 2022. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has previously said he wants to play another year in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins (31-16-13) host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Sabres (36-19-6) host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.