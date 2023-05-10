Evgeni Malkin named Penguins' King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced each team's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and for the Penguins, it's Evgeni Malkin.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is given to players who " best exemplify leadership qualities on and off the ice and have made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

This past season, Malkin teamed with the Ronald McDonald House as part of his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative. For each point Geno scored, he donated $710 dollars to the charity.

In the 2022-23 season, Malkin recorded 83 points, donating just under $60,000.

"We're so grateful that Evgeni Malkin launched the 'I'm Score for Kids' program to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and we're thrilled that local McDonald's restaurants decided to team up to help even more families as they face life's most difficult challenges," RMHC CEO Eleanor Reigel said in a press release.

The NHL Awards will be held on June 26 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m.