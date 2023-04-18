Evgeni Malkin, local McDonald's restaurants donate over $117K to Ronald McDonald House Charities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald's restaurants donated over $117,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

As part of Malkin's "I'm Score for Kids" initiative, he committed to donating $710 per point to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. His 83 points during the 2022-23 season brought his donation to $58,930.

Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald's restaurants have donated $117,860 to @RMHCPghMgtn as part of Malkin's 'I’m Score for Kids' initiative. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 18, 2023

Local McDonald's restaurants are matching his donation, bringing the total to $117,860.

Ronald McDonald House Charities gives a home to families who travel to get medical care for their children. Last year, the charity served more than 1,000 different families from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and even six other countries.

"We're so grateful that Evgeni Malkin launched the 'I'm Score for Kids' program to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and we're thrilled that local McDonald's restaurants decided to team up to help even more families as they face life's most difficult challenges," RMHC CEO Eleanor Reigel said in a press release.