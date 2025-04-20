Temperatures cool off on Easter Sunday in Pittsburgh with some areas looking at Monday storms

Temperatures are roughly 15-25 degrees cooler across our area this morning after yesterday's high in the mid-80s. Pittsburgh reached 86°F, which is 1 degree shy of tying a daily record high.

The added clearing led to more instability and a few scattered, but locally intense, severe storms. There were three main swaths of severe weather from Beaver County east to Indiana, Washington east to Westmoreland, and Monongalia east through Garrett County, MD, where most of the wind damage reports were concentrated.

A light northeasterly wind will be in place across most of our forecast area as the cold front that passed through our area last night stalls out to our south for most of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

High temperatures in the region on Sunday, April 20 KDKA Weather Center

The stalled boundary will return to the north as a warm front Sunday night into Monday morning as the main wave of low pressure associated with its parent storm system moves into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes tomorrow. Isolated to scattered storms are possible with the warm front between 1-7 a.m.

Monday, with the greatest chance generally from Pittsburgh and points northwest. Some small hail may accompany these storms as instability slowly builds aloft.

Low temperatures and precipitation chances tonight KDKA Weather Center

A slug of low-level moisture will move northeast in advance of this low pressure and its associated cold front. This, combined with stronger wind speeds aloft in the atmosphere and turning wind direction, will create an environment favorable for low-end severe weather potential.

The main caveat precluding a higher severe risk at the moment is the potential for some lingering low-level cloudiness during the late morning to early afternoon hours of Monday. Should this be the case, then that would limit the available storm fuel, and there would be little to no severe weather.

I think there is a shot that we do clear up as a slot of dry air in the mid levels moves in from the southwest, which could help to clear up some clouds, especially in our northwest counties. This is where a low-end severe potential for all modes (gusty winds, hail, low-end tornado threat) will be located between 1-8 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures and rain chances for Monday, April 21, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Following Monday's storm chance temperatures will remain mild into the middle to end of next week and generally dry. Another system looks to approach our area toward the end of next week with more showers and storms, especially on Friday.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Slightly cooler air will follow this system Saturday into the following Sunday.

7-day forecast: April 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

