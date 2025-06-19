2-year-old dies after drowning in East Pittsburgh pool

A 2-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in East Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Allegheny County police said first responders were called to Howard Street around 1 p.m. for reports of a 2-year-old who wasn't breathing. Police said first responders found a 2-year-old girl who had drowned in a pool.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity hasn't been released yet.

(Photo: KDKA)

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner called it a "difficult" situation and asked the community to pray for the family.

"My message to the community is prayers for this family right now. This is a tragic, tragic event," Turner said.

County police said it appears at this time that the drowning was accidental. County detectives are investigating.