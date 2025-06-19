Watch CBS News
2-year-old dies after drowning in East Pittsburgh pool

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A 2-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in East Pittsburgh on Thursday. 

Allegheny County police said first responders were called to Howard Street around 1 p.m. for reports of a 2-year-old who wasn't breathing. Police said first responders found a 2-year-old girl who had drowned in a pool. 

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity hasn't been released yet. 

kdka-east-pittsburgh-drowning.jpg
(Photo: KDKA)

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner called it a "difficult" situation and asked the community to pray for the family.

"My message to the community is prayers for this family right now. This is a tragic, tragic event," Turner said. 

County police said it appears at this time that the drowning was accidental. County detectives are investigating. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

