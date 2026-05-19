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Two men hospitalized in early morning shooting in Wilkinsburg

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Two people had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting just outside the city. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police were alerted to a potential shooting in the 700 block of Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg. 

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Police investigate an early morning shooting in Wilkinsburg KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Once police arrived on the scene, they found that two men had been shot. 

One of the victims had been shot in the arm, while the other had been shot in both the arm and the leg. 

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition. 

As of Tuesday morning, police have not named any suspects, but they are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

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