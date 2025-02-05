Duquesne University launches program with CVS Pharmacy to address pharmacist shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duquesne University teamed up with CVS Pharmacy to launch an educational support program to combat the national pharmacist shortage in underrepresented areas.

The Tuition Advantage program gives CVS Pharmacy workers a chance to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at a reduced cost through the university's online pharmacy curriculum.

"By equipping CVS Pharmacy technicians with advanced education and training, we not only better their careers but also ensure that communities with the greatest need have access to skilled, compassionate pharmacists," said Dr. James Drennen, dean of the School of Pharmacy at Duquesne University.

CVS Pharmacy workers who are enrolled in the university's pharmacy school can be selected for the program and can start a career in pharmacy with CVS pharmacy in select locations and will have the opportunity to receive a scholarship that covers half of their tuition throughout the four-year program. The program aims to help CVS Pharmacy employees earn degrees through an online program all while balancing career duties.

"With our new College of Osteopathic Medicine and established expertise in nursing, health sciences and pharmacy, we are well positioned to prepare health professionals both today and in the future," said Ken Gormley, President of Duquesne University.

CVS Pharmacy employees with all pre-requisite requirements can apply for the program, as courses are expected to launch in fall 2025.