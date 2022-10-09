Duquesne University announces new fundraising campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duquesne University President Ken Gormley announced a $333 million goal for a new fundraising campaign during a special event with alumni, faculty, staff, students, and others at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Saturday evening. The fundraising initiative, IGNITE: Forging the Future, will become the University's largest campaign in its history, per a school press release.

"It truly is time for bigger goals at Duquesne," Gormley said. "As the only Catholic Spiritan University in the U.S., Duquesne has been a leader in educating students to lead fulfilling lives, not only in their careers but also in their communities. This campaign is audacious in its goal of raising more than a third of a billion dollars. Its success will highlight Duquesne's legacy of excellence and service in the world, and set the stage for us to make a tremendous difference in the future," Gormley added via the press release.

Gormley said the IGNITE campaign will focus on raising funds around four key directives: giving access and affordability to aid future Duquense students, investing in new academic programs and facilities, creating a better experience for students by offering various recreational and lifestyle services, as well as a new medical school with other goals centered around integrative healthcare, according to the press release.

Duquesne University's new medical school, as of October 8, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"The campaign will allow us to provide scholarships for students who want to be globally minded citizens," said Duquesne Provost Dr. David Dausey. "The more we can support our students, with the help of our alumni and friends, the more we know we are preparing students to make a difference in the world."