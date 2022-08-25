Duquesne police warn residents of missing 5-foot-7 python

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Duquesne police are warning residents about a 5-foot-7 python that's on the loose in the city.

Investigators learned a man was walking his pet python on Wednesday when it got away from him. The snake still hasn't been found as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

Their investigation began after a call about suspicious people in the 800 block of State Street.

Police are warning the public because they said there are kids and people with pets out enjoying the warmer weather and they want residents to be cautious.

Anyone who sees the snake, which is only be described as 5-foot-7 and white, is asked to stay away and call police.

