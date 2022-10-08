Missing python found and returned to owner in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man's missing baby ball python has been found.

Duquesne police are warning residents about a pet python that's on the loose in the city. (Photo: Joe Shanley)

In August, Duquesne police sent a warning to residents about a python that was on the loose in the city. The pet snake has been found and is reunited with its owner.

A house painter found the snake curled up in the bushes on State Street on Thursday.

Dan Shanley told KDKA-TV in August that his son collapsed while holding his snake, named Gene Simmons, on a walk near State and Mehaffey streets.