Wednesday will be the last dry day in Pittsburgh for quite some time

It was close, but for the 17th day in a to,w we saw temperatures at or below average in Pittsburgh.

We will see above-average temperatures today with highs hitting the mid-80s and morning lows dipping to just around 60 degrees.

Similar to yesterday, Canadian smoke will be thick enough in our atmosphere to give us a gorgeous sunrise and sunset. It'll also be thick enough for us to see the haze in our skies even in the middle of the day.

Wildfire smoke's effect in our region through Thursday morning KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to air quality, the forecast keeps us in the moderate (yellow) range through Saturday with improving conditions for Sunday and Monday. When it comes to air quality, we watch for three different types of "bad air."

Canadian smoke is a collection of what we call fine particles or PM2.5. These concentrations should be highest in the morning during the most stable time of the day. Ozone creation, due to the sun's interaction with Oxygen particles in the atmosphere, happens on sunny days. These levels will be lower than fine particles but will spike in the afternoon.

Today should be the last day this week that Ozone will be a concern, with more cloud cover in place for the rest of the week. The good thing about temperatures being on the cool side over the past two and a half weeks is that our severe weather chances have remained low.

Severe weather chances will return on Thursday, though, with strong winds being possible just south of a slow-moving cold front that will be in place both Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A rainy pattern will also be in place for the rest of the week. I have at least a chance for rain every day on the 7-day forecast except today.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for rain on any day will be on Friday, with a chance for rain in the morning, afternoon, and evening. The heaviest rain of the next week may roll through on Saturday morning just after midnight. Quickly getting back to temperatures, I'll keep highs in the mid-80s on Thursday, with highs dipping to the upper 70s on Friday, with the rain around.

I have highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, with Monday's highs near 80.

7-day forecast: June 4, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

