Drunken Noodles with Shrimp | Cooking with Rania
The Lenten season has begun, so for the entire month of March, Rania Harris is featuring meatless recipes from her kitchen. First up, a shrimp dish with an Asian twist.
Drunken Noodles with Shrimp
Ingreidents
Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce mixed with 1 teaspoon honey
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar or freshly squeezed lime juice (or more to taste)
Noodles:
- 6–8 ounces dried wide rice noodles (or substitute linguini or soba noodles)
- 2 tablespoons peanut oil
- 4–6 garlic cloves, rough chopped
- 1–2 fresh Thai chilis, finely minced
- 8 ounces shrimp
- Sea salt and pepper to taste
- 1 large shallot or 1/2 cup onion, sliced long and thin
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced long and thin
- 1/3 cup jalapeños, cut into long thin strips
- 1/2 cup Roma tomato, sliced into long wedges
- 1 cup fresh Thai basil or regular basil
Garnish: lime wedges, chili paste
Directions:
Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.
Prepare the noodles, according to the package directions. Either boil, or soak in hot water until soft, 5-10 minutes, depending on the size of your noodles.
Heat a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and garlic and cook until brown, 20-30 seconds. Add the shrimp and chilies, season with salt and pepper and stir fry until lightly browned, 3 minutes. Add onion and cook for 2 minutes or until tender.
Add the bell peppers, jalapeños, and tomato, stir, and cook for 2 minutes.
Add the drained noodles, stir in well and cook for 1 minute
Add the sauce, stir and let cook for 2 minutes. Turn the heat up to high and stir only once more.
Turn the heat off, add the basil, stir well one final time, taste and adjust as desired- add more lime juice, more fish sauce, more chili flakes, more sweetener, more salt, if you like- all to taste.
Serve with lime wedges, chili paste.
Serves: 2