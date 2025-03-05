Watch CBS News
Drunken Noodles with Shrimp | Cooking with Rania

The Lenten season has begun, so for the entire month of March, Rania Harris is featuring meatless recipes from her kitchen. First up, a shrimp dish with an Asian twist.

Drunken Noodles with Shrimp

Ingreidents

Sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce mixed with 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar or freshly squeezed lime juice (or more to taste)

Noodles:

  • 6–8 ounces dried wide rice noodles (or substitute linguini or soba noodles)
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 4–6 garlic cloves, rough chopped
  • 1–2 fresh Thai chilis, finely minced
  • 8 ounces shrimp
  • Sea salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 large shallot or 1/2 cup onion, sliced long and thin
  • 1 red bell pepper, sliced long and thin
  • 1/3 cup jalapeños, cut into long thin strips
  • 1/2 cup Roma tomato, sliced into long wedges
  • 1 cup fresh Thai basil or regular basil

Garnish: lime wedges, chili paste

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

Prepare the noodles, according to the package directions. Either boil, or soak in hot water until soft, 5-10 minutes, depending on the size of your noodles. 

Heat a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and garlic and cook until brown, 20-30 seconds. Add the shrimp and chilies, season with salt and pepper and stir fry until lightly browned, 3 minutes. Add onion and cook for 2 minutes or until tender.

Add the bell peppers, jalapeños, and tomato, stir, and cook for 2 minutes. 

Add the drained noodles, stir in well and cook for 1 minute

Add the sauce, stir and let cook for 2 minutes. Turn the heat up to high and stir only once more.

Turn the heat off, add the basil, stir well one final time, taste and adjust as desired- add more lime juice, more fish sauce, more chili flakes, more sweetener, more salt, if you like- all to taste.

Serve with lime wedges, chili paste. 

Serves: 2

