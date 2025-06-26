Heroin, crack cocaine, cash and guns seized in Fayette County bust

An alleged drug dealer is off the street after a large-scale drug operation on Thursday morning in Fayette County.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said the county's drug task force, alongside the Uniontown Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, was involved in the operation.

"I won't reveal the details of the entire investigation," Aubele said. "However, this was a location that had been targeted by our task force and investigation led to the execution of a search warrant this morning."

The search took place at a home on Prospect Street in Uniontown. Aubele said inside the home, investigators found 28 bricks of heroin, 4 ounces of crack cocaine, more than $2,200 in cash and two guns.

Shortly after the operation, Aubele said 52-year-old Christopher Slade was arrested and charged with several felony drug charges. Amber Vaden is also facing drug-related charges in connection with the bust.

"These are very dangerous drugs that have caused a number of deaths and continue to cause death in our community. Our task force is working around the clock to bust up drug operations to take these off the street," Aubele said.

He said investigators are working to locate any other potential individuals who may be responsible.

"It's extremely important for us to continue to be vigilant and conduct thorough investigations to try to eradicate the drug problem that we have here," Aubele said.

This is one of many drug busts that have happened this year in Fayette County. Aubele said it's just the beginning of a crackdown in the county.

"I want to commend the efforts of everyone involved here .. who put their lives at risk every day to keep our community safe," Aubele said. "This has been successful because of our ability and my office's ability to bring together multiple departments and agencies in order to make these arrests."

Slade is now behind bars at the Fayette County Jail on $1000,000 bail.