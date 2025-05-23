Pennsylvania driver was using Snapchat when she killed teen boy in hit-and-run crash, police say

A driver in central Pennsylvania was using Snapchat when she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy who was weed whacking near the side of a road, police said.

Mikayla Mustard is facing a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with the May 2, 2024 hit-and-run crash that killed Curtis Groff in Penn Township, Lancaster County. She was arraigned on Friday and is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Mustard was identified as the driver last year, but was formally charged this week.

The Northern Regional County Police Department said officers were called to Sun Hill Road at around 9:30 p.m. on May 2, 2024 for reports of a teen dead on the side of the road. Police said his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, but the driver was not there.

While police were investigating at the scene, Mustard was driven to the crash site by a relative, and she told investigators she was behind the wheel.

Investigators found that Mustard was using Snapchat at the time of the crash. Police said she veered off the road and hit the victim while trying to read a Snapchat message.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that Groff had been weed whacking at a cemetery when he was killed. Police said the 16-year-old boy set up several traffic cones to alert drivers of his work.

Those who knew Groff told WHP that he served as a youth group president and played softball on his church's team.

Mustard is due back in court in June.