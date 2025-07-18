Enforcement to begin for drivers using new Downtown Pittsburgh red bus lanes

Drivers who are caught using or parking in the new red bus lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh will be ticketing starting on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says that officers with the Port Authority Police have been giving drivers verbal warnings since the lanes, which are for buses and emergency vehicles only, since they were installed last month.

Starting on Sunday, that will change and tickets will be given out for drivers using the lanes.

New red bus lanes have been installed in Downtown Pittsburgh. KDKA

The ticket itself brings a $25 fine for a violation, but associated fees will bring the full cost to nearly $200.

Drivers in private vehicles aren't allowed to use the red bus lanes in any manner, including for pickups, drop-offs, or for deliveries.

"These dedicated bus lanes are reserved exclusively for buses and emergency vehicles and are clearly marked to ensure the smooth and efficient flow of public transit," PRT said. "Drivers should pay close attention to street signage and lane markings to avoid violations."