What are the red bus lanes in Pittsburgh? Here's what you need to know.

Red bus lanes are popping up in parts of Pittsburgh, and enforcement is underway.

These new red lanes are for buses and emergency vehicles only. The exception is the striped parts in turning lanes.

Starting on Friday, any driver stopped in the red lanes will be warned. After that, a driver will be ticketed. A ticket will run you $173. If you park in a red bus lane, your vehicle will be ticketed and towed.

"It's convenient for people taking the bus, but what about the people who aren't?" John Thomas said

This isn't a Pittsburgh problem. It's an issue everywhere. One woman KDKA spoke to on Friday is from Philadelphia.

"A lot of people out here drive. I know we're in the city, but we need to make space for the drivers as well," Denim said.

However, riders of the bus have a different perspective.

"You'll see people in every neighborhood, they just stop wherever they want to instead of pulling aside. I think the bus needs to get where they're going," Denise said.

Right now, it is the verbal enforcement period. But in the coming weeks, there will be actual enforcement.