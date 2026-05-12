Doug Mastriano nominated by President Trump to serve as ambassador to Slovakia

Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano has been nominated to serve as the United States' ambassador to Slovakia.

Mastriano, who currently is a Republican senator in Pennsylvania, representing Adams and Franklin counties, was among more than a dozen nominations sent to the United States Senate on Monday by President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted to social media, Mastriano said he's "deeply honored and humbled" to be nominated to position by President Trump.

"Upon Senate confirmation, I look forward to representing our nation abroad, strengthening the friendship between our two countries, and advancing the interests of the American people. In the meantime, I remain fully committed to serving the people of Pennsylvania's 33rd Senatorial District and will continue fulfilling my responsibilities while the Senate considers my nomination."

Mastriano ran for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022, losing to Josh Shapiro, who received 56% of the vote.

Ahead of this year's gubernatorial election, Mastriano weighed another run for governor, ultimately deciding not to run against Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who is challenging Shapiro's reelection bid.

Mastriano's appointment as ambassador to Slovakia will require approval by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.