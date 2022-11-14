Watch CBS News
Elections

Doug Mastriano officially concedes gubernatorial race to Josh Shapiro

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, has officially conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Mastriano released a statement on Twitter thanking his team, his wife, running mate Carrie DelRosso, and his supporters.

"Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead," Mastriano said.

"In my role as a State Senator, I will do my very best to help Josh Shapiro deliver that to Pennsylvanians and, if he does, I will be the first to acknowledge and applaud his achievement," Mastriano added.

Shapiro is set to be sworn in as the state's next governor on Jan. 17, 2023.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.