Doug Mastriano officially concedes gubernatorial race to Josh Shapiro

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, has officially conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Mastriano released a statement on Twitter thanking his team, his wife, running mate Carrie DelRosso, and his supporters.

"Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead," Mastriano said.

"In my role as a State Senator, I will do my very best to help Josh Shapiro deliver that to Pennsylvanians and, if he does, I will be the first to acknowledge and applaud his achievement," Mastriano added.

Shapiro is set to be sworn in as the state's next governor on Jan. 17, 2023.