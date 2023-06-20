Doug Cooking's Recipe: Honey glazed cauliflower with EU Gold Quality

Watch CBS News
By Doug Heilman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of my mottos: Cook and eat curiously. Over the next few weeks, we are featuring several high-quality European ingredients to expand our culinary repertoire in the PTL kitchen. We will be using these exclusive products to take our recipes to a next-level. 

Today we have a Gold Quality European Organic Honey from Bulgaria that I am excited to use. Just like having different vinegars, salts, or oils in your pantry … there is such flavor range of honey, and they can offer a difference in floral/herbaceous notes, or even sourness with the natural sweetness, based on where the bees collected the pollen. Kind of like the terroir (Tāre-wa, characteristics of place) of wine. 

Point One: Taste the honey, and discuss how we will use it today. 

• Everyone has a quick taste, and then discuss using it as a glaze for oven roasted cauliflower. 

• POINT: We are not directly cooking the honey, so we preserve more of the natural flavor. 

• POINT: You could apply this same application to chicken wings, or another vegetable. 

• POINT: Honey is obviously sweet, but also naturally acidic, so it's always a great addition to sauces, dressings, or drinks. 

Point Two: How to prepare the cauliflower … 

• HACK: Start by cutting the cauliflower from underneath to get less mess and nice even florets 

• HACK: Coat the florets all at once in a seasoned egg/mayo mixture for ease, flavor, and to ensure the breadcrumbs stick. 

• Dredge in breadcrumbs and bake on a lined sheet pan at 425F for 20-30 minutes. • HACK: for a smaller batch, use the Air Fryer 

Point Three: Making the Honey sauce 

• HACK: Spray or oil your measuring cup before measuring out the honey, for easy pouring 

• Add the additional ingredients to the sauce: lemon zest/juice, ginger, turmeric, chili flake, salt 

• HACK: substitute orange or lime instead of the lemon, or change soy sauce for salt.. for another flavor profile 

• Add the oven-roasted crispy cauliflower.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 10:13 AM

