Body camera footage shows arrest of Rostraver Township homicide suspect

Body camera footage has been released that shows Rostraver Township homicide suspect Dorian Jeri-Greene being arrested in Florida.

Jeri-Greene is charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and theft in the shooting death of Jennah Seibert.

Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows when Dorian Jeri-Greene was arrested in Florida. He's charged with killing Jennah Seibert in her Rostraver Township home earlier this year. Tampa Police Department

Last month, Jeri-Greene made his first court appearance for a preliminary hearing after being arrested and charged in connection with Siebert's murder. Police said he pawned stolen jewelry from Seibert's home.

The arrest in Florida was on a warrant related to a separate case out of Washington County.

Court paperwork details burglary and killing

According to court paperwork, Seibert was found dead in her bed with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home where she lived with her fiancé on Lenity School Road on April 11. Her Lexus, several pieces of jewelry and narcotics had also been stolen, investigators said.

Prosecutors said search warrants on a surveillance system behind the home showed a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a mask and carrying a backpack, entering the property from behind a storage shed about 10 minutes after Seibert's fiancé left for work. Video showed him carrying an AR-style rifle as he made his way to the front of the house, authorities said.

When investigators got to the scene, they said they noticed the electrical meter had been removed from its housing, cutting off electricity to the home.

Detectives said the lock on a safe in the basement was damaged, and there were signs of forced entry. According to the criminal complaint, after executing a search warrant, police found "bulk marijuana and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution, multiple firearms and firearms' accessories/ammunition" in the safe.

Investigators tracked the GPS location of Seibert's stolen vehicle, recovering it in New Eagle the morning of her death.