Beaver County Humane Society asks for help finding dogfighting ring suspects: "A race against time"

The Beaver County Humane Society is continuing to push for justice for nearly two dozen dogs that were rescued from a suspected fighting ring, asking the public for help finding the two men who were charged earlier this year.

The humane society says that until the criminal case against Ronald Kidder and Rahman Decarlos Terry proceeds, the 23 dogs in the shelter's care will be unable to be put up for adoption. The two were charged in March, and while police have tried multiple times to serve warrants and arrest them, they're still on the run, the humane society says.

The nonprofit says it has spent more than $80,000 caring for the dogs since they were seized during a winter storm in January, and they're doing everything they can to keep the dogs from experiencing kennel stress, which happens when living in a stressful environment takes a physical, emotional and behavioral toll on animals.

"The isolation dogs can feel while living in a shelter is unforgiving," shelter manager Cailin Smith Rankin said in a news release. "Dogs are companion animals, and they crave social connection and a family to love. Although our staff and volunteers try to spend as much one-on-one time with these dogs as possible, we're constantly in a race against time."

Humane society police officer Wendi Stafford said the shelter is filing a civil costs of care petition. Under Pennsylvania law, organizations that are caring for seized animals can petition for defendants to cover the cost, and if they can't pay, the animals will be forfeited. But the humane society says that it could take months.

"BCHS staff is kind, compassionate, and very loving to our shelter dogs, but they simply aren't meant to live this way," Rankin said. "These incredible Aliquippa dogs have come such a long way, and they deserve to have fun, be excited, feel safe, and know love. Four of us at BCHS carried them out of a nightmare, but we need our communities to help us carry them home."

Anyone who knows about Ronald Kidder and Rahman Decarlos Terry's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone who wants to know how they can help should call 724-775-5801.