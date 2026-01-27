23 dogs chained outside during winter storm in Aliquippa believed to be involved in illegal fighting

Nearly two dozen dogs were rescued after they were found chained outside in Aliquippa during the winter storm, the Beaver County Humane Society announced on Tuesday.

The humane society is now caring for the 23 dogs, which were believed to be involved in illegal fighting activity. Officers said they were found outside on Saturday, injured and "heavily chained" with no access to shelter, food or water.

The investigation began after the humane society learned there were several complaints about dogs kept outside during the massive winter storm.

"After clearing a path to the residence, we learned that the resident was not present at the property, but we could hear multiple dogs crying and screaming from behind the property, clearly in distress," humane society police officer Wendi Stafford said in a press release.

The humane society said the dogs were found in the back of the property, shaking and lethargic, which are behaviors consistent with prolonged cold exposure and hypothermia. Some of the dogs were also visibly injured and needed immediate medical care, rescuers said.

The Beaver County Humane Society and Aliquippa police started removing the dogs, but because of the winter storm and strong winds, it took more than five hours to get the dogs to safety.

Officer Stafford suspects the dogs were involved in illegal fighting activity, which is a third-degree felony in Pennsylvania and punishable by up to $15,000 in fines and up to seven years in prison.

The humane society said some of the dogs required emergency surgery, and others face a long and complex rehabilitation. They're asking people to consider volunteering or donating to help them care for the dogs.

"Any shelter that experiences a sudden increase in resident animals will see their resources quickly depleted, but we're doing everything we can to help these poor dogs," shelter manager Cailin Smith Rankin said in a news release. "Our staff remain focused on helping these dogs recover from their injuries and understand that they're safe with people who care about them."