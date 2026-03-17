2 charged in suspected Pittsburgh-area dogfighting ring

Two people are facing charges after nearly two dozen dogs were seized in Aliquippa during an investigation into a suspected fighting ring.

Multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, animal neglect and animal fighting, were filed against Ronald Kidder and Rahman Terry, the Beaver County Humane Society announced on Tuesday.

Humane officers said the dogs were found outside on Jan. 25, when a winter storm was dropping a foot of snow on Pittsburgh and causing temperatures to plummet to well below freezing.

The humane society said the dogs were heavily chained up and had no access to shelter, food or water. The dogs showed behaviors consistent with prolonged cold exposure and hypothermia, and some of them required immediate medical attention for injuries, officers said. The Beaver County district attorney said humane officers found evidence of a dogfighting ring in the basement.

Humane officer Wendi Stafford said the shelter is relieved that charges have been filed.

"Dog fighting is unbelievably cruel, and these dogs have suffered so much," Stafford said in a press release. "Even after experiencing profound trauma, many of them are gentle and affectionate with our staff and volunteers."

A total of 23 dogs were removed from the property. The Beaver County Humane Society said it has spent more than $50,000 to care for them, but until the defendants surrender the dogs or a guilty verdict is reached, the dogs can't be placed up for adoption.

"While we've taken a crucial step toward justice for these dogs, this is only the beginning," Stafford said. "We could be looking at lengthy proceedings that may take years to resolve."

In the meantime, the shelter said it will continue to care for the dogs. The humane society is looking for foster families to help the dogs recover, as well as volunteers who can walk and play with the dogs.