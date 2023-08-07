Dog named Marshmallow fatally shot in Dravosburg; investigation underway

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A dog was fatally shot in Dravosburg over the weekend.

Dawn Weichler was caring for dogs at Sable Kennel on Sunday around noon when she received a call from the West Mifflin Police Department. She was told there was a severely injured dog along Elizabeth Street in Dravosburg and she needed to get to the scene as soon as possible.

"My first thought was I need to get him to the emergency vet right away," Weichler said.

At first sight, Weichler thought the pit bull mix had been hit by a car. It was not until she got him to the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center that she realized he had been shot twice.

"The one bullet did not exit, so it bounced around in his chest," Weichler said.

She made the tough decision to have the dog, which she named Marshmallow, put down. His injuries were so severe that it would have cost more than $16,000 to save his life.

"There are no guarantees," Weichler said. "We'd have to do exploratory surgery. One of his lungs shut down because of the injuries. He was very anemic, he had lost so much blood."

Weichler said a humane officer with Animal Friends will pick up the remains of the dog on Monday. A necropsy will be performed to retrieve the bullet for forensics.

"It's a felony," Weichler said. "These are felony charges if we have somebody that is responsible."

Authorities are asking the public to come forward to help get justice for the dog.

