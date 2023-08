Investigation underway after dog was shot, killed in West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after a dog was shot and killed in West Mifflin.

Sable Kennel says the dog was found on Elizabeth Street with gunshot wounds. It was taken to a nearby veterinarian, where it later died.

Right now, authorities are working to find the person responsible.