Derry Township first responders called to help those impacted by flooding in Somerset County and Maryland

Derry Township firefighters aiding those impacted by flooding in Somerset County and Maryland

As communities in Somerset County and western Maryland are drying out from Tuesday's rain and flooding, so are crews in Westmoreland County, who were called in to help.

"Total devastation."

Those are the words of Chuck Franco, the Water Captain for Derry Township's Volunteer Fire Department, describing what he and the rest of Westmoreland County's Swift Water Rescue Team 175 saw on Tuesday evening.

Derry's Station 71 deployed first to Somerset County and then got word that they were needed just south of Frostburg, Maryland.

Franco says that flooded roads and downed power lines made work tough for them and their Maryland counterparts.

"Once we go so far down, our radios would not work," Franco said. "Our cell phone would not work. Luckily, we train for that."

Derry's team established communications through radio equipment with the Maryland 911 centers in Garrett and Allegany counties. They stayed throughout most of the night, aiding first responders wherever possible.

In all, over 17 people were deployed from Derry along with five boats. Luckily, they were only ever needed in a standby capacity.

Now, the team is back in Pennsylvania, cleaning their boats and gear, and getting ready for their next call.

"That's what we are here for," said Franco. "We don't want to see anybody lose their life."

Depending on more rain and flash flooding, these crews say that they are willing and able to return to surrounding communities and even surrounding states, if they are called upon to do so.