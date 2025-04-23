Derry resident accused of exposing himself to parkgoers in Latrobe

Derry resident accused of exposing himself to parkgoers in Latrobe

Derry resident accused of exposing himself to parkgoers in Latrobe

Police in Westmoreland County arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to people at a park in Latrobe.

Walkers along the path at Legion Keener Park on Wednesday were shocked to hear of what transpired in this area just a few days ago.

"I used to bring my kids down here to the playground," said Unity Township resident Pam Ferguson. "My husband and I walk here, I walk here with friends, I have always felt safe here. It's just really disturbing."

According to the criminal complaint, it all started on the evening of Easter Sunday, near a train trestle that runs next to the park.

Derry resident Robert Knupp, 34, allegedly exposed himself to two females, ages 18 and 19.

These victims called the police, but when officers arrived a short time later, they couldn't find Knupp.

Then, some 16 hours later, on Monday afternoon, Latrobe police were again called to Legion Keener, again for a man exposing himself, this time to two 20-year-old females near a parking lot which sits yards away from a playground where children were present.

Knupp fled before officers arrived but was tracked by police and arrested a short time later.

According to the complaint, Knupp admitted to being in the park the last two days but did not admit to exposing himself.

Most parkgoers KDKA-TV spoke with on Wednesday said they still feel safe in Latrobe and Legion Keener Park.

Ann Washabaugh and her daughter, Sarah Penrose, are from Latrobe and walk in the park frequently.

"You just have to practice safety and be aware of your surroundings," Penrose said. "And understand there are people who need mental help out there that are going to ruin it for the rest of us sometimes."

Knupp posted $15,000 bail on Tuesday and was released from the Westmoreland County Prison. He is slated for a hearing on Monday, May 5.