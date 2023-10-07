Councilperson calls on mayor, police chief and council president to resign after Pittsburgh-area police K-9's death

Councilperson calls on mayor, police chief and council president to resign after K-9s death

Councilperson calls on mayor, police chief and council president to resign after K-9s death

Councilperson calls on mayor, police chief and council president to resign after K-9s death

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Derry Borough community continues to demand answers after Derry Borough K-9 Officer Smoke was put down in August.

"Charges should have been pressed. Any other person if they weren't a cop, and they touched that canine or neglected that canine, would be sitting in jail," said Yvonne Earhart, who lives in Derry.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that "there was no evidence to support charging a criminal offense at this time."

"There should have been charges filed. I don't understand the DA," Earhart said.

During a borough council meeting on Tuesday, Derry Borough Solicitor Lee Demosky said K-9 Smoke was at home with his handler, police chief Randy Glick, when a family dog got loose and into a fight with Smoke. Demosky said Smoke suffered injuries and was taken to the vet days later, when he had to be euthanized.

"I just want justice for him," Earhart said. "It's very upsetting and we're not going to give up."

"This incident was the final straw," said Al Checca, Derry Borough councilman.

On Friday, Checca said the mayor, chief and council president should step down.

"They were all together. I mean, you see them talking together, private conversations together. When rumors come from every angle, and they're the same story, you have to put a little weight into it," Checca said.

Checca said he's also questioning the future of the borough's K-9 program and how to move forward.

"I don't think that town needs a K-9 at the moment. We're still reeling from this mess we're in," Checca said. "Everybody's looking for answers, and the residents deserve answers."

Earhart said she and others plan to sell "Justice for K-9 Smoke" t-shirts and sweatshirts in hopes of raising money to create a memorial plaque in his memory. Earhart said she's also reached out to the attorney general and governor's office in regard to the investigation.

The next borough council meeting is Oct. 10.

