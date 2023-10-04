Solicitor provides details surrounding suspicious death of Pittsburgh-area police K9

DERRY BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A local solicitor addressed questions at a council meeting on Tuesday evening surrounding a Pittsburgh-area police K9 being euthanized.

Derry Borough solicitor Lee Demosky says that K9 officer Smoke was in Chief Randy Glick's backyard, being kept away from the family dogs because of his aggression.

When an adult went into the yard, they were attacked by Smoke.

At this point, Chief Glick went outside to help and Demosky says that a family dog accidentally got loose and got into a fight with Smoke.

"He directed his daughter to obtain the taser from the house," Demosky said. "The family dog was shocked to release its bite on the rear of Smoke. The dog ran away and Smoke attempted to catch the dog. Chief Glick was able to grab smoke and secure him in the kennel."

Demosky says that the dog had a limp after the fight and a vet later determined that he'd suffered severe injuries and advised putting him down.

During Tuesday night's meeting when Demosky detailed the incident, there were calls for justice for Smoke.

"That dog laid and suffered with those kind of injuries, Yvonne Earhart said. "He was limping, but they chose not to take him to any vet that would've been open over the weekend. That's the first priority. The second priority is his dog attacked that dog. They did the damage to that dog. Why is his dog not in quarantine?"

Other people at the meeting say they're upset that there was no ceremony to honor Smoke following his death.