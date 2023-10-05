No charges expected in death of Pittsburgh-area K-9 that got into fight with handler's dog

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- There will be no charges in the death of Derry Borough K-9 Officer Smoke, who was euthanized after getting into a fight with his handler's dog, the district attorney's office said on Thursday.

"After a thorough and extensive investigation and based on the expert opinion of the treating veterinarian, this office has determined there is not evidence to support charging a criminal offense at this time," the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Community members demanded answers after the borough said K-9 Smoke died in an off-duty incident.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Derry Borough Solicitor Lee Demosky said K-9 Smoke was in his handler Chief Randy Glick's backyard, being kept away from the family dogs because of his aggression. When an adult went into the yard, Smoke attacked.

Demosky said Glick went outside to help and a family dog got loose and got into a fight with Smoke.

Demosky said Glick got his taser and the family dog was shocked. The dog ran and Smoke tried to catch it. Glick was able to grab Smoke and put him in his kennel.

People in Derry are demanding answers after a police K-9 had to be put down. K-9 Smoke died in what Derry Borough is calling an off-duty incident. (Derry Borough Police K-9/Facebook)

Smoke had a limp after the fight and the vet later determined he'd suffered severe injuries and advised putting him down, Demosky said.

Residents have called for justice for Smoke.

"That dog laid and suffered with those kind of injuries," Yvonne Earhart said at the meeting. "He was limping, but they chose not to take him to any vet that would've been open over the weekend. That's the first priority. The second priority is his dog attacked that dog. They did the damage to that dog. Why is his dog not in quarantine?"

Other people at the meeting said they're upset that there wasn't a ceremony to honor Smoke.