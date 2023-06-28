Defense team to continue presenting case as jury considers death penalty eligibility in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defense team will continue presenting its case today as the jury considers the eligibility for the death penalty in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

During this phase of the trial, the jury is deciding whether or not the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty or not.

Earlier this month, he was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, the defense presented testimony from medical experts.

They said tests and scans of the convicted gunman's brain show abnormalities and chemical imbalances. The defense maintains that he is schizophrenic and epileptic, but not all witnesses confirmed that.

Today, the defense will be calling additional witnesses all in an effort to convince the jury Bowers acted out of delusion and brain impairments.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.