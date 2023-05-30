10.27 Healing Partnership offering therapy, resources during Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As testimony begins for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, support is available for those in need.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership will have drop-in therapy hours every weekday starting in May.

The partnership is also encouraging people to stand against antisemitism and hate-based violence by displaying blue ribbons that signify solidarity with the families and survivors.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org