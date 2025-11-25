Cheeseball bucket removed from deer's head after days-long rescue operation in Jefferson Hills

After multiple rescue attempts, a deer that got its head stuck in a cheeseball bucket in the South Hills is free.

Since at least last Wednesday, wardens have been searching the Jefferson Hills area for a deer with a jug on its head. Sergeant April Whitsell and Warden Tyler Castronova tried multiple times to get the bucket off, but each time, the deer would run away.

"When Coach Tomlin said, 'Get your head in the game!' This deer took it maybe a little too literally," the Game Commission wrote on Facebook.

Every time Whitsell and Castronova tried to remove the bucket, the deer "would juke and would rush down field," the agency joked. The officers said their job was made more difficult because the deer had been spotted in multiple areas, but the hope was that she would slow down enough to be caught.

They were finally able to catch the doe this week, tranquilizing her and removing the jar, "ultimately dashing the deer's hopes of joining the Steelers on Sunday."

"The wardens monitored the deer to ensure it was healthy, alert, and ready to return from IR," the Game Commission said.

Last Wednesday, Whitsell explained that deer can get themselves stuck in a lot of things.

"Soccer nets are extremely common, especially those antlers are really easy to get tangled into things. Christmas lights, we've had incidents of that as well, even tinsel. Other jars, these cheeseballs, other types of things, like this one," Whitsell said.

The Game Commission thanked everybody who reported the deer, calling Pittsburghers "the true MVPS of conservation."