Wardens looking for deer with cheeseball jar stuck on head in South Hills

State game wardens are on the lookout for a deer wandering the South Hills with a cheeseball jar stuck on its head.

Elizabeth Becker was sitting in her office along Coal Valley Road when she looked out the window and saw the deer.

"I seen a deer come up in the parking lot, and it had a clear plastic bucket over its head, and it walked up to me as if to say help," Becker said.

Becker says she and a co-worker tried to approach the animal.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. And it went over the hill," she said.

That was the last Becker saw of the deer, but it has captured the attention of many others.

"Unfortunately, it's been spotted in quite a few different areas and not just in one spot," said state game officer Tyler Castronova.

On Wednesday, it was spotted hanging out behind a home not far from where Becker got a look at it. Turns out, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, deer tend to get themselves into trouble with lots of items.

"Soccer nets are extremely common, especially those antlers are really easy to get tangled into things. Christmas lights, we've had incidents of that as well, even tinsel. Other jars, these cheeseballs, other types of things, like this one," explained state game officer April Whitsell.

Whitesell and Castronova went into the woods to try to free the deer, and they almost succeeded, but another woodland creature crashed the effort.

"If we'd gotten about another 5 feet or so, we'd have been able to successfully get a hold of it, I would say, until the rabbit spooked it off," Whitesell said.

Whitesell says it's a young doe. She won't be able to eat or drink, which will slow her down, meaning the next removal attempt will hopefully result in success.

If you see the deer?

"Take as many pictures as you like, but please don't put hands on it or try and get close to it. Just call the Game Commission right away and we'll try to get out there as fast as we can," Castronova said.