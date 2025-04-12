Jury delivers death penalty verdict to SCI Somerset inmate for 2018 homicide of prison guard

A jury on Thursday recommended the death penalty for an SCI Somerset inmate convicted of the 2018 homicide of a prison guard.

The jury's verdict for inmate Paul Kendrick followed a three-week jury selection process and trial.

Kendrick had been serving a life sentence at SCI Somerset for a 2014 homicide in Pittsburgh when he attacked Sgt. Mark Baserman, ultimately leading to Baserman's death.

The state police affidavit said at the time that the attack began with Kendrick striking Baserman in the face, then punching him in the head about 10 times and kicking him in the head, leaving Baserman unresponsive.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Jury for their dedication and attention to this case. While we know that nothing will bring Sgt. Baserman back, we are hopeful that this verdict gives some peace to the Baserman family and ensures our law enforcement community that officer safety is of the utmost importance to my office," said District Attorney Molly Metzgar.