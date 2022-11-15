Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was stabbed to death in West Mifflin on Tuesday.

Allegheny County police said West Mifflin police were notified of a stabbing on Midway Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. First responders found the victim, who was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 

