Man shot and killed in Stowe Township, prompting SWAT response

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed in Stowe Township on Monday afternoon, prompting a SWAT response as police searched for a suspect.

When police got to the scene on Pleasant Ridge Drive, they were told that the suspect may have gone into a nearby home. SWAT was called and negotiators could be heard over a loudspeaker trying to get someone to come outside. But when officers went in, the home was empty.

A man was shot and killed on Pleasant Ridge Drive on Aug. 12, prompting a SWAT response. (Photo: KDKA)

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that there was an argument outside, which led to the shooting.

Officials originally said there was a threat, but it's over now.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.