Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot and killed in Stowe Township, prompting SWAT response

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed in Stowe Township on Monday afternoon, prompting a SWAT response as police searched for a suspect.

When police got to the scene on Pleasant Ridge Drive, they were told that the suspect may have gone into a nearby home. SWAT was called and negotiators could be heard over a loudspeaker trying to get someone to come outside. But when officers went in, the home was empty. 

snapshot-2024-08-12t173504-114.jpg
A man was shot and killed on Pleasant Ridge Drive on Aug. 12, prompting a SWAT response.  (Photo: KDKA)

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released. 

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that there was an argument outside, which led to the shooting. 

Officials originally said there was a threat, but it's over now. 

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.