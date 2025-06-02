Driver in deadly Pittsburgh-area crash was nearly 3 times legal limit, authorities say

One dead, three hurt in late night crash

A Penn Hills man charged in connection with a deadly crash last year in Monroeville had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, authorities said.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 49-year-old Marcus Alston Sr. is facing a list of charges — including homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter — in connection with the Nov. 3, 2024 crash that injured three people and killed one person.

Just before midnight on Nov. 3, 2024, first responders were called to a crash on the 3700 block of Willian Penn Highway. At the scene, first responders learned that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder had collided with the driver of a Toyota RAV4.

Both vehicles had two occupants, and all four people were taken to local hospitals. Three were listed in stabled condition and one woman died at the hospital. Allegheny County police said the victim was identified as Shiya Young, who was a passenger in the Nissan.

Allegheny County police said an investigation found the driver of the Nissan was speeding when it hit the Toyota from behind. Alston was the driver of the Nissan, authorities said. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.233 percent and had a suspended driver's license, Allegheny County police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was also driving more than 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash, authorities said. The posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour in the area.