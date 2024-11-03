Watch CBS News
One dead, three hospitalized in late night crash in Monroeville

By Patrick Damp

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Three people were taken to the hospital and a fourth died in a crash in Monroeville late on Saturday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before midnight, they were called to a crash in the 3700 block of William Penn Highway and they found that a Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Rav 4 had collided. 

Both vehicles had two adult occupants. 

A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other three passengers were in stable condition. 

Early investigation shows that the Pathfinder ran into the rear of the Rav 4. 

The deceased was a passenger inside of the Pathfinder.

Allegheny County Police's homicide unit and collision reconstruction unit are investigating and anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

