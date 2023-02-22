Coroner called to crash in Washington County

Watch CBS News
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Washington County. 

Dispatchers said the two-vehicle crash happened on Washington Pike and Indian Camp Road in Independence Township on Wednesday afternoon.  

Three people were taken to the hospital. Two of them were flown and one of them was taken by ground. 

State police are investigating and the coroner has been notified. 

February 22, 2023

