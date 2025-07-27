One person killed in crash on Rt. 481 in Carroll Township

One person was killed overnight in a fiery crash in Washington County.

The Washington County Coroner's Office says the crash happened sometime around 3 a.m. when a driver was traveling south along Rt. 481 in Carroll Township.

The driver lost control of their vehicle, hit part of a bridge barrier at the intersection of Rt. 481 and Rt. 2023 and when they crashed, the vehicle caught on fire, the coroner's office said.

The crash and wreckage were spotted by a passing driver, who then contacted the Washington County 911 center, the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office says the driver, who hasn't been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Carroll Township Police Department.