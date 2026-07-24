Dave Matthews visits Pittsburgh's Nothingman restaurant before show

Dave Matthews stopped by a Pittsburgh restaurant before his show at Star Lake on Friday night.

Nothingman, a bar and restaurant on Shiloh Street in Mount Washington, posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday of owner Troy Beck with the Dave Matthews Band frontman. The caption reads "Under the Table and Dreaming."

Nothingman bills itself as an "upscale neighborhood bar," writing on its website that "we take the food seriously without taking ourselves too seriously." Its menu features items like half-pound burgers, dips made from scratch and pierogies. The bar had been located in Bloomfield before moving to Mount Washington.

Matthews and his band are in Pittsburgh for a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake. The venue posted to Facebook on Friday morning, saying a large crowd is expected for the concert. People are asked to give themselves plenty of time to get to the show.

The band is currently making its way across North America as part of its summer tour. The tour kicked off in The Woodlands, Texas, and is set to wrap up in September with three shows in George, Washington, as part of the band's traditional Labor Day weekend residency at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Matthews' visit to Nothingman is the latest celebrity sighting in Pittsburgh. Jeremy Renner was recently spotted at a Riverhounds game while filming "Mayor of Kingstown," Will Ferrell visited Alla Famiglia last year, Keanu Reeves stopped by a Coffee Tree Roasters before his band's show in Pittsburgh in 2023 and Luke Bryan has gone to Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille while in town.