Jeremy Renner goes to Riverhounds game while "Mayor of Kingstown" films in Pittsburgh

Actor Jeremy Renner went to a Pittsburgh Riverhounds game this weekend.

The team posted a photo of Jeremy Renner wearing a Riverhounds jersey to social media, thanking the "Mayor of Kingstown" cast and crew for supporting Pittsburgh's professional soccer team. The Riverhounds played Detroit City FC at Highmark Stadium, winning 2-1.

Thanks to @JeremyRenner and the cast & crew members of @kingstown for supporting Pittsburgh and it’s professional soccer 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1GhMaEfSHQ — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) April 19, 2026

Production of the fifth and final eight-episode season of the Pittsburgh-filmed show "Mayor of Kingstown" began in March. According to Paramount+, the new season will follow what happens when an FBI agent described as a "dedicated lawman" arrives in Kingstown and "threatens to disrupt the tenuous balance of power."

"Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," Paramount+ says.

The show has filmed previous seasons in western Pennsylvania. In the past, "Mayor of Kingstown" production came to communities like Millvale and McKeesport and locations like the 16th Street Bridge and the Western Penitentiary.

The Pittsburgh Film Office said the fourth season, which scored a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, brought over $95 million to the Pittsburgh area.

The release date for the fifth season hasn't been announced.