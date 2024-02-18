Crews respond to garage fire in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Jeannette overnight.

It started around 10:30 on Saturday night off of Gertrude and Rosalyn.

Video from a viewer shows the flames burning from a block away. Police say they believe the fire started from an oxygen tank exploding.

No one was hurt, and the crews stayed on the scene for two hours until the fire was completely out.