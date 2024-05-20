Crews on scene of chemical fire at OMNIS Bailey building in Washington Co.

WEST FINLEY, PA. (KDKA) - Crews are currently on the scene of a chemical fire in Washington Co. at the OMNIS Bailey Building.

According to West Finley Volunteer Fire Dept. fire chief Steve Emery, the chemical fire started shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. When his department arrived on the scene, they couldn't enter the building.

They called in the Waynesburg and City of Washington fire departments for ladder tower trucks, as they began to shuttle water.

Chief Emery said there's diesel fuel in the building and other hazardous materials. The facility uses a machine to take out slurry from the mine and reproduce it to make fertilizer.

As of now, the origins of the fire are unknown. There are also no injuries. Chief Emery told KDKA-TV that he called for an evacuation of houses from Enon Church Road to Route 18 in that area.

Multiple units are battling the fire, including South Strabane and Claysville.

Consol Energy sent KDKA-TV this statement on the fire:

"We are aware of a structure fire that occurred this morning at OMNIS Bailey LLC's building located in West Finley Township. This incident has no direct impact to CONSOL's mining operations, preparation plant, or its employees. OMNIS is a third-party project partner who has confirmed to us all employees have been accounted for and no injuries have been sustained. We are thankful for the prompt response from area emergency responders."