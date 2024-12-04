Creamy Tomato Bisque with Grilled Cheese | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us a cozy winter recipe - creamy tomato bisque and grilled cheese!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup + 1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

½ cup flour

4 cups chicken broth

4 cups tomato puree (see note below)

2 cups tomato juice

1 - 14½ oz can crushed tomatoes

¾ cup thinly sliced (julienned) fresh basil

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and white pepper to taste

Granulated sugar (to taste to cut down on the acidity of the tomatoes)

Accompaniment:

Grilled Cheese Triangles (see note below)

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a heavy stockpot and sauté the onion with the garlic until translucent. Reduce heat and add the flour to make a roux. Continue to cook over low heat for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Turn the heat up to medium and add 1½ cups of the chicken broth, whisking constantly. Add in the remaining broth and cook until the mixture begins to boil and thicken. Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes to cook out the starchy taste. Add the tomato sauce, tomato juice, crushed tomatoes, and ½ cup of the sliced basil. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add the heavy cream. Bring it back to a simmer. Taste the bisque and season with salt and pepper to taste. When ready to serve, divide the soup into 8 warmed bowls. Garnish with remaining sliced basil and serve with grilled cheese triangles.

Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

I prefer to use the tomato puree that is sold in the glass bottles and I always add a little bit of water to the bottle after I pour it into the soup pot to "rinse out" the remaining puree in the bottle and add that liquid back into the pot.

For the grilled cheese, I prefer to use thick sliced Ciabatta bread when making my grilled cheese