Creamy Tomato Bisque with Grilled Cheese | Cooking with Rania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us a cozy winter recipe - creamy tomato bisque and grilled cheese!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup + 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- ½ cup flour
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 4 cups tomato puree (see note below)
- 2 cups tomato juice
- 1 - 14½ oz can crushed tomatoes
- ¾ cup thinly sliced (julienned) fresh basil
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Salt and white pepper to taste
- Granulated sugar (to taste to cut down on the acidity of the tomatoes)
Accompaniment:
Grilled Cheese Triangles (see note below)
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil in a heavy stockpot and sauté the onion with the garlic until translucent.
- Reduce heat and add the flour to make a roux. Continue to cook over low heat for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Turn the heat up to medium and add 1½ cups of the chicken broth, whisking constantly.
- Add in the remaining broth and cook until the mixture begins to boil and thicken.
- Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes to cook out the starchy taste.
- Add the tomato sauce, tomato juice, crushed tomatoes, and ½ cup of the sliced basil.
- Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the heavy cream. Bring it back to a simmer. Taste the bisque and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- When ready to serve, divide the soup into 8 warmed bowls. Garnish with remaining sliced basil and serve with grilled cheese triangles.
Serve immediately.
Serves: 8
I prefer to use the tomato puree that is sold in the glass bottles and I always add a little bit of water to the bottle after I pour it into the soup pot to "rinse out" the remaining puree in the bottle and add that liquid back into the pot.
For the grilled cheese, I prefer to use thick sliced Ciabatta bread when making my grilled cheese