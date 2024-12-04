Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Creamy Tomato Bisque with Grilled Cheese | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen giving us a cozy winter recipe - creamy tomato bisque and grilled cheese!

creamy-tomato-bisque-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup + 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
  • ½ cup flour
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 4 cups tomato puree (see note below)
  • 2 cups tomato juice
  • 1 - 14½ oz can crushed tomatoes
  • ¾ cup thinly sliced (julienned) fresh basil
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and white pepper to taste
  • Granulated sugar (to taste to cut down on the acidity of the tomatoes)

Accompaniment:

Grilled Cheese Triangles (see note below)

Directions:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a heavy stockpot and sauté the onion with the garlic until translucent.  
  2. Reduce heat and add the flour to make a roux. Continue to cook over low heat for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.  
  3. Turn the heat up to medium and add 1½ cups of the chicken broth, whisking constantly.  
  4. Add in the remaining broth and cook until the mixture begins to boil and thicken.  
  5. Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes to cook out the starchy taste. 
  6. Add the tomato sauce, tomato juice, crushed tomatoes, and ½ cup of the sliced basil.  
  7. Simmer for 10 minutes. 
  8. Add the heavy cream. Bring it back to a simmer. Taste the bisque and season with salt and pepper to taste. 
  9. When ready to serve, divide the soup into 8 warmed bowls. Garnish with remaining sliced basil and serve with grilled cheese triangles.  

Serve immediately. 

Serves: 8

I prefer to use the tomato puree that is sold in the glass bottles and I always add a little bit of water to the bottle after I pour it into the soup pot to "rinse out" the remaining puree in the bottle and add that liquid back into the pot. 

For the grilled cheese, I prefer to use thick sliced Ciabatta bread when making my grilled cheese

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.