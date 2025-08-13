Cranberry Township asking people to conserve water amid dry stretch of weather in the Pittsburgh area

People who live and work in Cranberry Township are being asked to conserve water as the Pittsburgh area is in the midst of a dry stretch that has spanned more than two weeks.

It's been two weeks since Pittsburgh received any measurable rain and now leaders in Cranberry are asking people to take action with all water customers being asked to voluntarily reduce water usage.

"While the Township is not currently under a drought emergency declaration, residents and businesses are encouraged to follow the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's water conservation practices to help ease demand," the township said.

Suggested ways to try and use less water include the following ways:

Limiting outdoor watering to evening and early morning hours

Postponing using nonessential water sources like power washers, fountains, and washing vehicles

Reusing water when possible, like using kiddie pool water for gardening and landscaping

Taking shorter showers and only running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines

"These steps are voluntary, but by working together to reduce unnecessary water use, we can ensure continued reliable service for all residents and protect our system," said Jason Dailey, Interim Utilities Director.

The township says it will provide updates and recommend people can find more information on water conservation and drought preparedness online.