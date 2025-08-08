Court orders Pittsburgh police to reinstate officer involved in Jim Rogers' tasing death

An appeals court has ordered Pittsburgh police to reinstate the officer involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers.

Keith Edmonds was fired in 2022 but was reinstated two years later. The city filed an appeal, and in September of last year, a judge ruled that Edmonds could not get his job back. But now an appeals court ruled that Edmonds must be reinstated with full back pay.

Police tased Rogers, who was experiencing homelessness, after he was accused of stealing a bike in October 2021. Rogers told officers he couldn't breathe and needed to go to a hospital, but officers delayed leaving until EMS arrived to treat some of their injuries. And even though West Penn Hospital was two blocks away from where the tasing happened, police took Rogers to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he arrived unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

Police bodycam video showed Edmonds tussling with Rogers over the surrender of his wallet. The takedown is followed by a stream of demands that Rogers put his hands behind his back. Rogers repeatedly says, "I didn't do anything." Then when he springs up and runs, Edmonds tases him.

The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Rogers' family for $8 million. Five officers were fired after Rogers' death.

KDKA-TV reached out to the police union and the mayor's office for statements but hasn't heard back.